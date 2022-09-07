Cynthia's season projections for Davante Adams, Russell Wilson
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's season projections for wide receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Russell Wilson.
Bam is back
Ninety-eight years after Soldier Field opened, it's time for the Bears to get with the times. The Arlington Park letter signals they plan to do just that.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Jon Rahm is bugged that some LIV players are playing the BMW PGA this week while his friend, who is fighting to keep his card, is not.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot after beating Oregon by 46 points. The Ducks, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 25 entirely.
While these things are labeled unofficial for a reason, there are still some interesting developments - including three rookies being listed as starters.
Here is a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' current unofficial depth chart.
Albert Breer made headlines over the weekend when he wrote that quarterback Trey Lance was initially "annoyed" with the 49ers' decision to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo.
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and free-agent arrival Russell Gage. Elsewhere [more]
Will Derrick Henry bounce back from injury to continue his run as a fantasy football stud? Check out our RB rankings for Week 1.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the NFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
Former Notre Dame and current FSU player Dillan Gibbons took a shot at Kelly.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the AFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
There’s a new No. 1 team on Kellis Robinett’s top 25 AP college football ballot.
Coco Gauff's run at the U.S. Open ended in a quarterfinal loss to Caroline Garcia, leaving one American in the women's singles draw.