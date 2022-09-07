Cynthia's projection for Tom Brady this season 'Game Theory'
NFL Network Cynthia Frelund's projection for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this season.
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
The Packers worked out four players on Tuesday, per the league's transaction report.
Ninety-eight years after Soldier Field opened, it's time for the Bears to get with the times. The Arlington Park letter signals they plan to do just that.
The team did not announce another roster move but it might be related to a Colt McCoy injury.
It might be the last position you address in your fantasy draft, but having the right kicker can mean the difference between winning and losing. Who should you trust in Week 1?
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
A look at each of the positional depth charts with one key takeaway per group. | From @KDDrummondNFL
10 observations of Raiders first depth chart of 2022
Albert Breer made headlines over the weekend when he wrote that quarterback Trey Lance was initially "annoyed" with the 49ers' decision to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo.
While these things are labeled unofficial for a reason, there are still some interesting developments - including three rookies being listed as starters.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the NFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the AFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
The Rams have put out their unofficial depth chart for Week 1 and three positions still have co-starters listed
The 49ers released their unofficial depth chart prior to the Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears.
49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa sounded off to Albert Breer of the MMQB on how the NFL needs to move away from artificial turf.
With the start of the NFL season finally upon us, our analysts take a look at the Week 1 defensive landscape to help fantasy managers with their lineup decisions.
Trey Lance remains one of the biggest mysteries heading into the 2022 NFL season.
The Dolphins have released the first depth chart of the 2022 regular season. Any surprises (like the seldom-used 12-player lineup)?