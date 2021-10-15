Cynthia Frelund's Week 6 player projections Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares her Week 6 player projections. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
A true friend says, ‘I love you, but you were 10 kinds of wrong.’
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
The tight end has been on the trading block all offseason.
Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan has some strong opinions on Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Amari Cooper said he thought Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
Thanks, NFL, for wanting more taunting penalties called.
Just a day after signing him, the Hornets have waived LiAngelo.
Vita Vea can shed blockers but apparently not his jersey
The biggest college football game in Week 7 sees No. 1 Georgia host No. 11 Kentucky. Our experts predict this clash and the rest of the Top 25 games.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 6. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
The Cowboys are finalizing preparation for the Patriots; this time of year injuries are the talk of late week. NFL scandal happened elsewhere but ripple effects reach far and wide. | @StarConscience
The MLB rulebook is fuzzy about what is a check swing.
The Browns may have an issue in their offensive backfield on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, running back Nick Chubb (calf) is not practicing on Friday. He also was not on the field for Cleveland’s first two sessions this week. Left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) also are out for [more]
Perhaps the most significant of this NFL season’s many taunting penalties happened in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, when Philadelphia’s Genard Avery gave up 15 yards and an automatic first down for taunting Leonard Fournette. That gave the Bucs their initial first down in what turned into a six-minute game-ending drive. Many observers thought [more]
It hasn't been all bad for the much-maligned 2022 QB class, but there has been more disappointing than surprisingly good so far.
Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was straight to the point when asked how he feels about the Dallas Cowboys following the team's loss and Evan Engram getting punched in the face.
Browns running back Nick Chubb will not play on Sunday against the Cardinals. The Browns announced today that Chubb has been ruled out after not practicing with a calf injury. With Chubb out, Kareem Hunt is likely to get a larger-than-usual workload in the Browns’ offense. Hunt is officially listed as questionable on the injury [more]