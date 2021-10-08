Cynthia Frelund's Week 5 player projections Game Theory
A look at the final injury report for Packers vs. Bengals in Week 5.
The Titans will get one of their top two receivers back on Sunday in Jacksonville. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said today that wide receiver Julio Jones is out on Sunday, but A.J. Brown is expected to play. Both Jones and Brown missed last week’s game, and the Titans missed them in an upset loss to [more]
For the second straight week, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will both be out.
Will the Patriots end their losing streak and get a much-needed win over the Texans? Here's a roundup of NFL Week 5 picks and predictions.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed rookie center Josh Myers would miss Sunday's game against the Bengals because of a lingering finger injury.
The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery. “We’re going to try to avoid that at all costs,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice. It was a whirlwind of a day for the Packers, winners of three straight headed into Sunday’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Sky have looked nothing like the team that slogged through the regular season. Now, they're back in the WNBA Finals, three wins from their first title.
The Bears released their final injury report, where there were updates about injuries to Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks and their statuses.
Two months ago, Ricardo Pepi wasn't a USMNT player. Now he's the biggest reason they'll likely qualify for the World Cup.
Betting meets fantasy when Scott Pianowski reveals his picks against the spread for Week 5.
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
Last year, the Seahawks started 5-0, finished 12-4, and exited the postseason in the wild card round. (Sorry, the super wild card round.) After the dust settled on the season, a storm of something other than dust emerged regarding quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle. This year, the Seahawks have started 2-3. They’re currently in sole [more]
No one really knew what was going on during this bizarre double-punt by the Seahawks.
As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
The Rams' biggest play against the Seahawks was a 68-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to DeSean Jackson. Here's why Seattle's defense was unable to cover it.
It’s been a long time since Troy Aikman has had an impact on the Giants-Cowboys rivalry. Maybe that’s about to change.
Matthew Stafford pulled off a no-look pass again on Thursday night and it just happened to be his best throw of the game.
We take a look at some stunning personnel moves made during the tenure of Bill Belichick.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.