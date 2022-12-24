Cynthia Frelund's Week 16 projections for Giants-Vikings matchup
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's Week 16 projections for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings matchup.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's Week 16 projections for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings matchup.
Lions vs. Panthers: Last-minute thoughts and final prediction
Lions elevate S Brady Breeze and TE Garrett Griffin for Week 16
Nashville mayor John Cooper requested on Twitter the Tennessee Titans game Saturday be postponed in solidarity with city-wide power usage rollbacks.
Per reports from ESPN and NFL Network, Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has had surgery on his right ankle but might be able to return by Week 18.
The deal comes in the final year of Jenkins' contract, just a year after he tore his ACL.
Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen, stream the Christmas Eve game in Week 16
The Browns have two big opponents to deal with in Saturday's home finale. That would be the New Orleans Saints and brutal arctic temperatures.
Yes, Virginia, Tyler Huntley is the fourth alternate AFC Pro Bowl quarterback. PFT has confirmed the accuracy of the report that Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley finished seventh among all AFC quarterbacks, making him the fourth alternate on the roster for a game that won’t actually be played. So how did it happen? We suggested that there [more]
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Eagles and Cowboys face off on Christmas Eve. Here's a look at our predictions.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Miles Sanders future, T.J. Edwards performance and the biggest snub in Eagles history in Roob's 10 Random Observations. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.