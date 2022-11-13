Cynthia Frelund's Week 10 projections for NFL stars around the league
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund offers Week 10 projections for NFL stars around the league.
MUNICH (AP) For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out. The NFL sold plenty of merchandise at its festival and vendors offered coffee, soft drinks and water, but thirsty fans had to wait to get inside the stadium to buy beer.
These old rivals last met in Week 3.
Here are the inactives lists for both teams for today's matchup.
Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a high school football game.
According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Seahawks are expected to offer quarterback Geno Smith a "long-term" contract after this season is over.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.
Here's a rundown of what we know heading into the Bears-Lions Week 10 matchup.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State won big on Saturday but may have lost another star running back to an injury. Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of No. 2 Ohio State's 56-14 rout of Indiana. ''We'll have to see, but it didn't look like, based on what we saw here in the locker room, that it was going to be something that was going to be really long term,'' coach Ryan Day said.
The Bills were in an "hour-to-hour" situation with Josh Allen and his elbow sprain, but things have turned around ahead of Sunday's game with the Vikings.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.
After seeing Ohio State this weekend, Joel Klatt reconsidered his ranking of the Buckeyes, among others in his latest top 10 CFB rankings.
NBC Sports football analyst Cris Collinsworth has no doubt the 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas unloaded on Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
A look at the top six teams with the best chance to make the College Football Playoff after Week 11.
We're approaching the home stretch of the college football regular season.
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list of teams to five and the Rams aren’t on it. They seem to have fallen out of the running.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 11. What will it be on Sunday morning?
Bucs-Seahawks in Munich is the first NFL regular season game played in Germany, and also the first international game between two division leaders. Follow along live with Yahoo Sports.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.