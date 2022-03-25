Cynthia Frelund's top 10 running backs for '22 'NFL Fantasy Live'

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

It was sold as a one-year, $10.75 million deal. As we’ve known for nearly a week, it’s not. Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Chiefs. The deal includes an incentive package that can result in another $7.5 million. With Tyreek Hill traded, those incentives become far more relevant. We’ve [more]