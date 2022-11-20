Cynthia Frelund's prediction for QB Jalen Hurts vs. Colts
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares her predictions for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
A look at the Commanders' Week 11 inactive list.
We look at final score predictions for the Ravens' Week 11 matchup against the Panthers
We look at six bold predictions for the Ravens' Week 11 matchup against the Panthers
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 13
Who's in your top 10?
An upset loss by Tennessee opened the door to a place in the top five of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Meanwhile, Georgia stayed at No. 1.
The Vols saw their playoff hopes vanish Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
ESPN updated its College Football power rankings after another unexpected Week 12. Where do all the top teams land?
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 13. What will it be on Sunday?
It was the Rahm and Rory show at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.
The league admitted its officials missed an egregious facemask penalty in Commanders-Eagles.
Tennessee looked poised to join the top four, but its shocking loss opens the door for a new top five team in this week's coaches poll prediction.
Amid some close games and upsets, Alabama moves up in the latest rankings!
The Chiefs have worn this color combo 29 times since 2000, and just once at home.
Ohio State is the early favorite in the 2022 installment of the "The Game."
An early look at what we predict the College Football Playoff rankings to look like before the fourth release on Tuesday.
Joel Klatt gave us his top ten college football rankings after Week 12. Where are Ohio State, Michigan, and other top teams? #GoBucks
What does the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor say is Ohio State's percentage chance of beating Michigan Saturday? #GoBucks #TheGame
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 11 including Cowboys at Vikings, Chiefs at Chargers, Eagles at Colts