Cynthia Frelund's player projections for Week 4 Game Theory
Cynthia Frelund's player projections for Week 4 Game Theory This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cynthia Frelund's player projections for Week 4 Game Theory This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Rams running back Darrell Henderson missed last week’s game with an injury to his ribs. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week, and coach Sean McVay delievered good news Friday. “He’s going to play,” McVay said. Henderson has the Rams’ only two rushing touchdowns, and his 123 rushing yards leads the team. [more]
The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
The Panthers have officially ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. But how is the rest of the report looking heading into their matchup with the Cowboys?
Just when you think things can’t get worse with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, they do.
Tennessee Titans receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Andy Dalton is listed as questionable heading into Week 4.
Here were the best Jaguars players in Week 4, according to Pro Football Focus.
Eagles vs. Chiefs final injury report: Jordan Mailata ruled out against Kansas City
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Friday that he will not make a decision on his starting QB vs. the Detroit Lions until Sunday
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars. Elsewhere in the NFL, Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
Shane Lowry had a bone to pick with a few members of Team USA after Europe's loss, according to a report.
Bill Belichick had an honest answer Friday to a question about the success he achieved with Tom Brady during their 20 years together on the Patriots.
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top running back plays. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing […]
Rodney Harrison didn't mince words when describing how he thinks Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will approach Sunday's Week 4 game against the Patriots.
Is it finally Kyle Pitts' time to break out? Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for Week 4.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lived up to his "Joey Franchise" nickname on Thursday night by audibling his way to an important win.