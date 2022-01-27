Cynthia Frelund's player projections for championship games Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's player projections for championship games on Game Theory. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Sony Michel has a history of shining on the biggest of stages.
Conflicting reports emerged Wednesday morning about how far along the Jaguars are in their search for a new head coach. (Or perhaps it’s an attempt to leverage Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as part of negotiations.) Now comes news from Eugene Frenette of the Jacksonville Times-Union that the Jaguars will have a second interview with [more]
The travel website Expedia finds 68% of Americans are planning to "go big" on their vacations in 2022 despite big challenges of flight cancellations and pandemic uncertainty. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg takes us through everything from navigating COVID restrictions to purchasing travel insurance to help travelers plan their perfect trip this year.
"You can make a case that he's the best player to ever play," former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland said of seven-time MVP Barry Bonds.
Here's the latest on the New York Giants' search for a new head coach...
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the brightest star among the remaining playoff QBs, but underestimate him at your peril.
Charles Mann told the Sports Junkies on Wednesday that he is "not happy" with the new name that Washington settled on.
Eric Weddle and Tom Brady had a funny chat on the field after the Rams beat the Bucs on Sunday
”I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” tweeted Brittany Matthews, co-owner of Kansas City Current and fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Sean Payton's resignation adds to the NFL's annual wave of firings following the 2021 season. But which coaching vacancies are most appealing?
Patrick Mahomes called the Chiefs’ win against the Bills one he’ll never forget. So how did he celebrate it?
Kelly Stafford addressed the relationship between former Detroit Lions teammates Matthew Stafford and Ndamukong Suh, after a play during Rams-Bucs.
Michael Lombardi pinpointed one play that probably crushed Tom Brady.
He may be leaning toward one of these options.
Most viewers were shocked by how quickly the Chiefs moved into field goal range to force overtime after the Bills took a lead with 0:13 left in Sunday’s playoff game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t surprised at all. In fact, Kelce was wearing a microphone for NFL Films, and the footage shows that Kelce [more]
Washington's name reveal is a week away, and franchise icons are weighing in.
Arrowhead Stadium would have been rocking anyway, but this old comment motivated Chiefs fans.
Fans react to Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM
Cleveland Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Minnesota Vikings as their new GM, ESPN first reported.