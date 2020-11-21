Cynthia Frelund's key player projections for Week 11
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund discusses her key player projections for Week 11. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund discusses her key player projections for Week 11. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Warriors better not have used permanent ink on their free-agent wishlist.
The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.
Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.
Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.
Enes Kanter has reacted on Twitter to the Celtics trading him to the Blazers before the start of NBA free agency.
A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.
Dwight Howard said he was returning to Los Angeles, but that wasn't the case.
The Celtics and Pacers are reportedly discussing a sign-and-trade involving free agent Gordon Hayward, but with any negotiation, the devil is in the details.
Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.
Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.
The Boston Celtics reportedly have traded center Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers reportedly got much better on the wing early in free agency, but that could allow the Warriors to do the same.
Dodgers star Justin Turner is a free agent, and the Dodgers are expected to explore other options at third base such as a trade for Nolan Arenado.
Teams are interested in Kings' restricted free agent.
The Pacers' reluctancy to give up TJ Warren and Aaron Holiday in a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward could have an impact on the Knicks' potential chase for him.
Wilco Nienaber is known for hitting monstrous drives.
Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.
Charles Barkley expresses gambler's anger with Nick Chubb and wants to punch the Browns RB in the face
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looked absolutely shredded as she and opponent Jennifer Maia wasted no time making their UFC 255 co-main event official. TRENDING > UFC champ Israel Adesanya to commentate at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated. UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)