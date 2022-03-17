Cynthia Frelund's head-scratching free agency moves
NFL Network Cynthia Frelund's head-scratching free agency moves.
It's possible Fletcher Cox could return to the Eagles with a new contract, but Philadelphia decided to release him before an $18 million guarantee.
The Giants have parted ways with defensive back and team captain Logan Ryan on Thursday.
There was trade chatter around defensive tackle Fletcher Cox during and after the 2021 season, but his departure from the Eagles roster came in different fashion. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are releasing Cox on Thursday. The move is being designated as a post-June 1 cut in order to provide the [more]
A look at the Packers' positional needs after a busy few days of free agency.
Miami is bringing back one of its defensive free agents who also plays a key role on special teams. The Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Brennan Scarlett, according to agent Henry Organ. Scarlett spent 2021 with the Dolphins, appearing in 13 games with four starts. He played 58 percent of the special teams snaps and 14 [more]
Tracking all the Eagles rumors, news and reports during 2022 NFL free agency.
Now, Reed says he felt disrespected by the offer from the Seahawks.
A week ago, free agent defensive lineman Shaq Lawson hinted that he wanted to go back to the team that drafted him by posting a video of himself in a Bills uniform on social media. Lawson has gotten his wish. According to multiple reports, Lawson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Buffalo. [more]
Thanks to Covid-derived inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas prices are through the roof. Perhaps you've noticed. As a result, jet fuel prices recently hit their highest levels since 2008, with Brent crude (one of the industry's leading benchmarks) hitting a peak of $139.
Minnesota DE Danielle Hunter is rumored to be on the move in the coming days. The Cardinals should absolutely be interested.
Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland after the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson, but the team isn't entertaining the idea of moving its starting QB.
Running back J.D. McKissic won’t be having another change of heart about where he’ll be playing in 2022. McKissic agreed to sign with the Bills before reversing course and agreeing to re-sign with the Commanders on Wednesday. The team announced McKissic’s return on Thursday, so he’s now officially back with the team. Guard Andrew Norwell‘s [more]
The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022. As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield. Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position. That statement [more]
Tom Brady was barely out of retirement when he got to recruiting to improve the Buccaneers' receivers.
Former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith isn't headed back to Baltimore after all. The veteran pass rusher is no longer signing with the Ravens, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Smith was expected to make his return to the team ...
There's a new betting favorite to be the first pick of the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL draft.
It looks like the Falcons may soon have a new quarterback. Tight end Kyle Pitts, represented by the same agent as Deshaun Watson, tweeted and then quickly deleted, “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta.” Unless a tiger has gotten loose from the local zoo, it means that Watson could be continuing his career in [more]
NFL free agency is officially in full swing. Check out all the latest deals materializing between notable free agents and teams.
Smith played four seasons in Baltimore before leaving for the Packers in 2019.
The Cleveland Browns have been ruled out of the Deshaun Watson trade talks by the Texans, per a report from Mike Garafolo