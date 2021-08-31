Cynthia Frelund's fantasy projections for 2021 season 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares her fantasy projections for the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Washington's wide receiver room was filled out by two players who have the ability to make a difference in the return game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers started moves on roster cut-down day with the release of WR Anthony Johnson.
The Jets have announced the 27 roster moves they made to slash their roster from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday. Not included in the list is the reported trade of tight end Chris Herndon to the Vikings. Assuming that goes through, the Jets will have an open roster spot at their disposal. They’re likely [more]
One observation from the Steelers first official depth chart post-cuts is that their rookie center was relegated to reserves.
There were apparently two losers in Detroit’s kicking competition. The Lions announced that they’ve released both Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez while reducing their roster to 53 players. Bullock made all three of his field goals and Gonzalez made his one attempt during the three preseason games. Bullock signed with Detroit as a free agent [more]
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with [more]
Asante Samuel clearly has his issues with Bill Belichick.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
Here's a look at five potential destinations for Cam Newton after he was released by the Patriots on Tuesday.
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City. Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.
Cam Newton has been cut and Mac Jones is the Patriots' new starting QB, according to Jim McBride. Here's the best reaction from Twitter to the news.
There weren't many major surprises from the Rams on Tuesday, but these players looked like they could've made the 53-man roster.
There were four quarterbacks on the Patriots' active roster yesterday. There is one after today.
The bubble has not burst for receiver Jalen Hurd. Yet. Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 2019 third-round receiver has made the initial 53-man roster for 2021. Hurd, injured through his first two NFL seasons, has yet to play in a regular-season game. There had been significant speculation as to whether the [more]
The Broncos have gotten their roster to 53. It happened through a combination of moves, from releasing 22 players to making some trades to placing multiple players on the reserve/PUP list. Released were tackle Cam Fleming, cornerback Nate Hairston, and DL Shamar Stephen. The team waived tackle Quinn Bailey, tight end Shaun Beyer, receiver Tyrie [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly cut two former New England Patriots players as NFL teams trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
The Bills are going with two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Jake Fromm and Davis Webb were both dropped from the roster as the Bills made their final cuts of the summer on Tuesday. Fromm spent last season on the active roster after being drafted in the fifth-round, but never played in a game. [more]
Does Day get the praise he's worthy of for his Notre Dame career?