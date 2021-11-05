Cynthia Frelund shares her game picks for Week 9
NFL Media's Cynthia Frelund reveals her Week 9 game picks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 9: How to watch, listen and stream online
Plenty of NFL teams have put a heavy burden on one player in particular. But who is the most irreplaceable figure in the league right now?
Where do you think Odell ends up?
The Colts ended their 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday night with a kneeldown, which is no surprise. But the fact that starting quarterback Carson Wentz took that kneeldown was great news for the Eagles. The terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis say that the Eagles get the Colts’ [more]
While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns:
Aaron Rodgers went on the "Pat McAfee Show" to make his first comments after testing positive for COVID-19 and explained why he's not vaccinated.
Here's the updated waiver wire order.
Panthers legend and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith doesn't think Browns QB Baker Mayfield is very good. So he let him know about it.
Costas compared the situation to other high-profile athletes who have chosen not to get vaccinated, but said the difference is that they’re not afraid to talk about it.
"The Late Show" host hit the Green Bay Packers star with an uncomfortable truth.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
With Odell Beckham Jr. poised to become available on waivers and then, after that, a potential free agent, the sports books have generated as to his next team. PointsBet has posted its own odds. Here’s a look at them. The Raiders are the favorite at +300, followed by the Saints and Patriots at +450. The [more]
If/when the Browns release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if/when he clears waivers, Beckham will become a free agent. So where will he land? The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available. Other teams to [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
The OBJ era in Cleveland is over as the team waives the receiver in the middle of his third year with the team:
Von Miller had the perfect quote to sum up going his move from the Broncos to the 7-1 Rams.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
Lamar Jackson's response to fans asking him to help bring Odell Beckham to Baltimore.
Jeff Wilson's return brings even more to the offense than what we see on the field.