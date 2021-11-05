Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 9 games
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 9 games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 9 games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Packers' Aaron Rodgers hit almost every anti-vax talking point there is Friday in trying to justify why he isn’t vaccinated and why he lied about it.
Where do you think Odell ends up?
While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns:
The Colts ended their 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday night with a kneeldown, which is no surprise. But the fact that starting quarterback Carson Wentz took that kneeldown was great news for the Eagles. The terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis say that the Eagles get the Colts’ [more]
"The Late Show" host hit the Green Bay Packers star with an uncomfortable truth.
The OBJ trade certainly came at a cost for the Giants. But it ended up being well worth it in the end.
Panthers legend and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith doesn't think Browns QB Baker Mayfield is very good. So he let him know about it.
Aaron Rodgers went on the "Pat McAfee Show" to make his first comments after testing positive for COVID-19 and explained why he's not vaccinated.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Here's the updated waiver wire order.
Aaron Rodgers claimed an NFL doctor told him a vaccinated person couldn't get COVID or spread it. NFL says no league doctor communicated with the QB.
If/when the Browns release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if/when he clears waivers, Beckham will become a free agent. So where will he land? The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available. Other teams to [more]
The Steelers released their Friday injury report and Big Ben is on it. While that's not a surprise, the particular injury is.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Steve Smith had a message for Baker Mayfield: You're the reason Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer with the Browns.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
Aaron Rodgers is receiving plenty of criticism for his explanation of his COVID-19 vaccination status.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.