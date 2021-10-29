Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 8 games
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 8 games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler did not practice for the second straight day.
The Browns are still dealing with significant injury issues on Thursday.
The Browns' quarterback will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, returning after missing one game because of an injured left shoulder that will require management for the rest of this season. Mayfield, who has a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, practiced for the third straight day on Friday. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced afterward that the 26-year-old will be back in the lineup.
Pittsburgh only had two players limited at Thursday's practice.
Here's the #49ers Week 8 injury report, which does not include QB Trey Lance. He'll be the backup in Chicago:
Dak Prescott was close with the woman he called Mammy, who stepped in when his mother died. The news comes as he rehabs a calf injury. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Baker Mayfield missed just one game due to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
These five teams might have interest in trading for DeSean Jackson before Tuesday's deadline.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
Former Patriots punter Zoltan Mesko recalls a hilarious story that Tom Brady didn't seem to be a fan of.
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
News from the Miami Dolphins camp on Tua Tagovailoa's position with the team.
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals.
One day after the Green Bay Packers withstood numerous absences to beat the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team came the sobering realization they’ve lost two more players for the rest of the season. “I feel awful for both those guys,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. The injury to Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes last season, will put more of a burden on tight ends Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney.