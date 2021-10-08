Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 5 games
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 5 games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Pat Kerrane details the most important context for fantasy football managers in Week 5's Walkthrough. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reportedly is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured middle finger.
Cowboys tackle La'el Collins may be available to play on Sunday — even if the Cowboys aren’t ready to use him. Judge Amos L. Mazzant has taken under advisement a request from Collins to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the ongoing enforcement of his five-game suspension. Collins already has missed three games. Even if [more]
The NFL's London series has never matched two teams with winning records.
Experts are weighing in with their predictions for Penn State's road game at Iowa this weekend
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights his favorite starts and sits for Week 5. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
The truth is finally out.
‘It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now,’ says mother of woman in viral clip
Last year, the Seahawks started 5-0, finished 12-4, and exited the postseason in the wild card round. (Sorry, the super wild card round.) After the dust settled on the season, a storm of something other than dust emerged regarding quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle. This year, the Seahawks have started 2-3. They’re currently in sole [more]
As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]
The Cowboys owner revealed that Smith is still dealing with effects of his 2016 injury and seemed to compare him to a used Ford Bronco. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
The Rams' biggest play against the Seahawks was a 68-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to DeSean Jackson. Here's why Seattle's defense was unable to cover it.
It’s been a long time since Troy Aikman has had an impact on the Giants-Cowboys rivalry. Maybe that’s about to change.
Matthew Stafford pulled off a no-look pass again on Thursday night and it just happened to be his best throw of the game.
We take a look at some stunning personnel moves made during the tenure of Bill Belichick.
The rookie got scolded by the vet.
From Justin Fields' big day to Khalil Mack's revenge, here are our bold predictions for the Bears' Week 5 matchup vs. Raiders.
Cam Sutton and three others are designated "out" for Steelers vs. Broncos.