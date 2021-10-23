Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 7 games
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for Week 7 games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Panthers HC Matt Rhule has taken up a lot of blame for the team's three-game losing streak. He'll be taking up a lot more if they lose to the lowly Giants in Week 7.
The Colts aren't ruling out WR Parris Campbell for the rest of the season.
The Kansas City Chiefs' malaise this season goes much deeper than marquee quarterback Patrick Mahomes' early struggles.
As smooth and sunny as things have been for Stafford, Goff looks like a journeyman who somehow stumbled into being a 1/1 draft selection and a nine-figure extension.
This might be the loss that ends the Matt Nagy era in Chicago.
Kyler Murray converted a 3rd and 24 with a throw that has to be seen to be believed.
The Chicago Bears got embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and for Matt Nagy and Justin Fields, it was a worst case scenario.
Mike Evans gave a Bucs fan the historic game ball. The fan graciously — but perhaps rashly — returned it minutes later.
Jay Glazer reported that Jared Goff hung up on Sean McVay when the coach called to tell him about the trade.
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw 600 career touchdowns. But the Bucs had to negotiate with a fan to get the ball back.
Remember when we thought things couldn't get worse for the Bears following the loss to the Browns in Week 3?
“I knew how much it meant to Tom, and I was willing to trade.”
Late in the fourth quarter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was pulled to the turf by Titans' Denico Autrey. He took a subsequent blow from Jeffery Simmons.
Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones updated the health of Dak Prescott’s right calf.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a young fan's day during the Buccaneers' win over the Bears on Sunday.
Julian Edelman tweeted a brief but important takeaway from the game.
The Patriots absolutely owned the Jets, with Mac Jones enjoying the best game of his career.
How are the Patriots handling their continued struggles behind the scenes? Albert Breer shared some intel on how those in the organization reacted to Devin McCourty's recent remarks.
Week 7 in the NFL featured a number of lopsided results, but there were still a very important lessons to take away from the weekend's action.
The Chiefs pointed to Sunday’s game as a possible turning point in their season. It was. It took a turn for the worse.