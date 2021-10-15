Cynthia Frelund projects players stats in Week 6
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects players stats in Week 6. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson certainly have been team MVPs so far this season, so who will step up Sunday?
The Seahawks already had ruled out running back Chris Carson for this week. He also will miss a Week 7 game against New Orleans and a Week 8 game against Jacksonville after the Seahawks placed Carson on injured reserve. He joins quarterback Russell Wilson on IR, with both players eligible to return to game action [more]
The Texans called up Jeff Driskel from the practice squad as a game-day promotion the past three weeks, twice as a standard promotion and once as a COVID-19 replacement. But with Driskel out of standard promotions, the Texans had to make a move to get him on the game-day roster this week. The Texans are [more]
Max Scherzer is expected to throw the Dodgers' first pitch in the NLCS only two days after delivering the final pitch in their NLDS-clinching win.
Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney offers his take on Sunday's upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. He has no intention of engaging in trash talk with chatty Rams DB, Jalen Ramsey, saying he is a 'silent assassin' on the field and is all about performing at his best. Toney also called the decision to start QB Daniel Jones', 'pivotal to the team's success.
The Browns have ruled out Chubb and one other player, while 10 other players are questionable for the game.
The unbeaten Cardinals traded for veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Do the Rams need to make some deals to keep up with the NFC West leaders?
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
A true friend says, ‘I love you, but you were 10 kinds of wrong.’
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan has some strong opinions on Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Just a day after signing him, the Hornets have waived LiAngelo.
Amari Cooper said he thought Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led his team over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vita Vea can shed blockers but apparently not his jersey
The MLB rulebook is fuzzy about what is a check swing.
Thanks, NFL, for wanting more taunting penalties called.
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
What Sean McDermott, Josh Allen said about #Bills WR Cole Beasley: