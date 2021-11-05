Cynthia Frelund projects player stats in Week 9
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects player stats in Week 9.
Pat Kerrane details the most important context for fantasy football managers in Week 9's Walkthrough. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers claimed an NFL doctor told him a vaccinated person couldn't get COVID or spread it. NFL says no league doctor communicated with the QB.
Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Packers' Aaron Rodgers hit almost every anti-vax talking point there is Friday in trying to justify why he isn’t vaccinated and why he lied about it.
While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns:
The Colts ended their 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday night with a kneeldown, which is no surprise. But the fact that starting quarterback Carson Wentz took that kneeldown was great news for the Eagles. The terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis say that the Eagles get the Colts’ [more]
"The Late Show" host hit the Green Bay Packers star with an uncomfortable truth.
Panthers legend and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith doesn't think Browns QB Baker Mayfield is very good. So he let him know about it.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Aaron Rodgers went on the "Pat McAfee Show" to make his first comments after testing positive for COVID-19 and explained why he's not vaccinated.
Here's the updated waiver wire order.
Remember, it's only early November. But according to an NFL insider, the Bears are lining up potential candidates to succeed Matt Nagy.
If/when the Browns release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if/when he clears waivers, Beckham will become a free agent. So where will he land? The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available. Other teams to [more]
The Steelers released their Friday injury report and Big Ben is on it. While that's not a surprise, the particular injury is.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Von Miller had the perfect quote to sum up going his move from the Broncos to the 7-1 Rams.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorites starts and sits for Week 9. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Lamar Jackson's response to fans asking him to help bring Odell Beckham to Baltimore.