Cynthia Frelund projects player stats in Week 8
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects player stats in Week 8. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here's the #49ers Week 8 injury report, which does not include QB Trey Lance. He'll be the backup in Chicago:
These Tar Heels are playmakers
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler did not practice for the second straight day.
Rondale Moore and A.J. Green were two of the four players with dud performances or moments.
Dak Prescott was close with the woman he called Mammy, who stepped in when his mother died. The news comes as he rehabs a calf injury. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Eight months ago, fans were clamoring for their favorite teams to trade for Deshaun Watson. Now, many believe they’re better off without him.
News from the Miami Dolphins camp on Tua Tagovailoa's position with the team.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
These five teams might have interest in trading for DeSean Jackson before Tuesday's deadline.
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals.
One day after the Green Bay Packers withstood numerous absences to beat the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team came the sobering realization they’ve lost two more players for the rest of the season. “I feel awful for both those guys,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. The injury to Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes last season, will put more of a burden on tight ends Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
The Browns have made a move that may signal the status of one of their key defensive players. Cleveland announced on Friday that the team has signed cornerback Herb Miller from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Denzel Ward has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury. Miller’s promotion may mean it’s [more]