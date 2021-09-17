Cynthia Frelund projects player stats for Week 2
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects player stats for Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects player stats for Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Derek Carr is handing out bulletin board material this week.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
Patriots head Bill Belichick gave a 10-minute response to a question about long snappers Friday. If you love football and its history, the entire answer is worth the read.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
The Raiders won their season opener with a thrilling victory over the Ravens. Now they’ll have to travel across the country and play without their top running back. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters in his Friday press conference that Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers. After missing the first [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
No. 1 Alabama faces No. 9 Florida in the headline game in college football this weekend. Our experts make their game picks and predictions for Week 3.
This week we're backing the Browns and Packers to cover big numbers against lesser opponents with bounce-back wins.
Liz Loza & Dalton Del Don preview the 49ers traveling east to the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the thirteen other games on Sunday's slate.
Taylor Heinicke put Washington in position to win on Thursday, and when Dustin Hopkins' kick sailed through the uprights, he cashed a $125,000 bonus.
The 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert for the rest of the season to a knee injury and that means the backfield will have a different makeup this weekend than it did in Week One. It will include third-round pick Trey Sermon. Sermon was a healthy scratch in the opener, but offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel [more]
The #49ers Week 2 injury report lists Javon Kinlaw as questionable. Here's the rest of the status report for San Francisco's matchup with the Eagles:
From Justin Fields' first TD pass to a wild finish, here are our bold predictions for Bears vs. Bengals.
Heres everything you need to know about NFL practice squads, from player salaries to rules and more.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) The Chargers bring their 1-0 record into their home opener against the Cowboys at 1:25 p.m.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 2. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Dak Prescott proved he’s healthy while setting a prolific passing record against Tampa Bay, but it’s actually part of a troubling trend under Mike McCarthy. Here’s why.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's was in a fairly cheerful mood during his press conference Friday morning, and two answers got the attention of one of his former players.