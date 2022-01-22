Cynthia Frelund projects player stats for Divisional Round games
For every team that is impacted negatively by a penalty called against it, another team benefits. And when teams complain about excessive penalties called against them, the teams that benefit from fouls called against opponents never say a word. The Saints have something to say, at least privately for now, about the extent to which [more]
The Houston Texans had the worst secondary in the NFL. Will the backend be the focus of the team's draft and free agency capital in 2022?
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports that Giants GM Joe Schoen will interview Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier this weekend as he begins his search for the team's new head coach.
The King has returned
The two best teams in football might be playing in Kansas City on Sunday.
Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room after last weekend's playoff game to deliver a message.
The first 2022 NFL mock draft from Daniel Jeremiah projects Aidan Hutchinson and Malik Willis to the Lions in the 1st round
We don't know who the Vikings are going to hire as their new general manager and head coach. And we certainly don't know what those new hires will think of the roster they will inherit. What we do know is that one of their first decisions — and perhaps their biggest decision — is what do do about the Vikings' QB situation, as outlined recently by columnist Chip Scoggins. There are three ...
You have to love Jared Allen.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a topic of conversation days after their NFC Wild Card defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.
New York Giants CEO John Mara called Brian Flores days ago and reportedly told him that the team is willing to eat dead cap to clear space.
The LA Rams won their first meeting with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Here's what NFL reporters and experts predict will happen in the playoffs.
The Vikings can cross Jim Caldwell off the list.
Four favorites are inside New York Giants GM Joe Schoen's head coaching search.
Jerry Jones declined to endorse the future of coach Mike McCarthy. Jones said it's not in the team's best interest to talk about the coaches now.
Steve Sarkisian hit it out of the park this offseason with the three new additions to the staff.
New York Giants new GM Joe Schoen faces a tall task as he ushers in a new era.
But does it make sense for either team to pull the trigger?
Some potential draft targets, offseason need discussions and a fat financial penalty for the Dallas signal caller. | From @StarConscience
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy is famous for being mild-mannered. But there was one thing he wouldn't stand for.