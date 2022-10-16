Cynthia Frelund projects key players' production in Cowboys-Eagles matchup
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects key players' production in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 matchup.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects key players' production in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 matchup.
INACTIVES: The #49ers have officially ruled out DE Nick Bosa vs. the Falcons:
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will soon be back in action. Per multiple reports, Tua has been cleared to return to action next week, against the Steelers. The game will be played in prime-time, on NBC. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Tua received four outside opinions. He was unanimously cleared from the concussion protocol. All [more]
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa missed a couple of days of practice this week because of a groin injury, but he was able to return to the field as a limited participant [more]
Jets announce inactives for Week 6 vs. Packers
Here's a look at the top 5 highest graded offensive players from Wisconsin's loss to MSU, according to Pro Football Focus:
Quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime Saturday to lift Michigan State to a 34-28 victory over Wisconsin. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big 10 Conference). It is the first loss for Wisconsin’s interim coach Jim Leonhard who replaced Paul Chryst two weeks ago.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
Good news for the Bengals on the injury front before playing the Saints.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Should Tennessee be ranked No. 1 this week?
The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their top offensive linemen against the Minnesota Vikings.
These 68 NFL writers didn’t reach a consensus about who will prevail in the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.
After Alabama's loss to Tennessee, Nick Saban spoke with the media. We will provide you with everything that he had to say following the game.
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
All the information you need to get ready for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
These were the best moments of "College GameDay" before Tennessee football's showdown with Alabama on Saturday, from Peyton Manning to Lee Corso.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 7? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 6 of the season including New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia