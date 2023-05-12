Cynthia Frelund projects 2023 win totals for NFC teams
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects the NFC teams' win totals for the 2023 NFL regular season.
The NFL schedule release included some fantastic matchups.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
The Chargers did what they do best. Check out which other nine teams made the cut.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide their instant reactions to the NFL schedule release and identify which games will define the 2023 season.
The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks. The top four rookie signal-callers will all play each other. But the juiciest grudge matches ... may have to wait?
