Cynthia Frelund previews Week 8 matchups
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund previews Week 8 matchups. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund previews Week 8 matchups. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
A big hit on a touchdown pass against the Cardinals turned Packers QB Aaron Rodgers into one of the Internet's newest memes.
This is that moment — this weekend — that could make that difference. Who is out there waiting for a call? Start with Texans wideout Brandin Cooks
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
These five teams might have interest in trading for DeSean Jackson before Tuesday's deadline.
The Browns have made a move that may signal the status of one of their key defensive players. Cleveland announced on Friday that the team has signed cornerback Herb Miller from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Denzel Ward has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury. Miller’s promotion may mean it’s [more]
REPORT: Raiders have had trade discussions involving DE Clelin Ferrell
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard could see a heavy workload in Week 8 vs. Detroit Lions
With the NFL trade deadline just 6 days away, reports that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram wanting out are gaining steam.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals.
The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 2 if Carolina decides Sam Darnold is not the guy.