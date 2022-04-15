Cynthia Frelund: Malik Willis an analytical fit for Giants

The New York Giants hold the fifth and seventh selections in the 2022 NFL draft. They are poised to bring in two much-needed top talents at positions other than quarterback.

That’s too bad, says NFL Network draft analyst Cynthia Freuland, who believes the Giants are the best fit for one of the top quarterbacks in this class — Liberty’s Malik Willis.

I love this fit for a few reasons, but the main one is Brian Daboll’s ability to create schemes that have made the most of his quarterbacks’ respective skill sets. I realize this won’t be satisfying to some, but the opportunity to get the QB position right for this new regime is priceless. Bringing in the highest-upside guy with the kind of physical attributes Daboll has successfully developed in the past with one of the Giants’ higher picks (my recommendation would be to trade down in Round 1, if possible) creates the best opportunity for New York in the long term.

Agree. Dave Gettleman thought so, too. He told us that if you get the quarterback wrong, it could set a team back five years. Here we are, Giant fans.

Daniel Jones was selected in 2019 and has wallowed in his three seasons here. One could say that the Giants got it wrong, but in reality they got almost everything wrong under Gettleman. He left them in the rare position of having little cap space and not much to build on.

Willis would be a good fit for the Giants but they are waffling on what they want to do at the moment. New general manager Joe Schoen is in position to grab two of the top seven players in the draft and/or trade back for even more draft capital.

Unfortunately for Frelund, Willis isn’t likely in their plans. The Giants are sticking with Jones for now after co-owner John Mara gave him a vote of confidence earlier this year.

