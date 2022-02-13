Cynthia Frelund, James Jones use Wordle to present Super Bowl LVI Tale of the Tape

Associated Press
Many Los Angeles Rams fans first came under the team's spell because of the Fearsome Fearsome, perhaps the greatest defensive line in NFL history. Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones and Lamar Lundy battered quarterbacks and crushed running backs for the better part of the 1960s, living up to their catchy nickname with feats that regularly exceeded the accomplishments of their more modestly talented Rams teams. Six years into the Rams' second stint in Los Angeles, their front is once again the strength of their defense and one of the best groups in the league.