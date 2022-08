Cynthia Frelund identifies her fantasy sleepers for 2022

Associated Press

Saints players used to laugh about the way defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson irritated opposing players to the point that some wanted to fight him. The Saints could very well get a taste — perhaps a bitter one — of how Gardner-Johnson's antics irk opponents later this season, when New Orleans visits the Philadelphia Eagles on New Year's Day. The Eagles acquired defensive back Gardner-Johnson in a trade Tuesday with New Orleans that removes a popular and productive playmaker from the Saints' secondary.