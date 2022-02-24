Cynthia Frelund explains why no QBs were selected in Top 10 of her mock draft

Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he’s not giving Aaron Rodgers any deadlines on when to decide on a possible return and he believes the four-time MVP will reach a resolution soon. Rodgers has said he hasn’t made up his mind regarding his plans for next season and hasn’t ruled out returning to the Packers, retiring or requesting a trade. “I think we’ll know here shortly,” Gutekunst said Wednesday.