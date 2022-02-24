Cynthia Frelund explains why no QBs were selected in Top 10 of her mock draft
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund explains why no QBs were selected in Top 10 of her mock draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t reveal much about his ultimate decision on his future during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. But Rodgers may have hinted that one of Green Bay’s recent moves is, in fact, a positive for the franchise. The Packers recently lured Tom Clements out of retirement to be the [more]
The Packers want a long-term deal done with WR Davante Adams, but all potential outcomes are possible as the All-Pro WR approaches free agency.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski discuss Rodgers' cryptic Instagram message and his appearance on the Pat McAfee show.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he’s not giving Aaron Rodgers any deadlines on when to decide on a possible return and he believes the four-time MVP will reach a resolution soon. Rodgers has said he hasn’t made up his mind regarding his plans for next season and hasn’t ruled out returning to the Packers, retiring or requesting a trade. “I think we’ll know here shortly,” Gutekunst said Wednesday.
CBS Sports NFL writer suggests New York Giants trade Saquon Barkley this offseason.
Taking a look at the betting odds for the NFL draft.
The salary cap number made cutting ties with Anthony Hitchens an easy decision. What follows might be a little uncomfortable.
See which surprise prospects leap into the top 10 in this new first-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
Played well in training camp, returned to help when COVID hit the QB room and, now, the 7th pick in the USFL draft, an interesting year for a former Browns QB:
Negotiations are underway on something big that could be a major driver for strip leaders Caesars and MGM.
Matthew Stafford personally texted the photographer and apologized for his reaction
OBJ announced two huge life events in one Instagram post.
Colin #Cowherd recently suggested the #Eagles go all-in for #Seahawks star #RussellWilson by proposing a trade that included 4 first-round #NFLDraft picks and Darius #Slay
An ESPN analyst has some pretty grave concerns about Trey Lance starting for the #49ers.
Trey Lance's development has ESPN's Adam Schefter questioning whether or not the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo.
Juwan Howard struck an opposing assistant coach in handshake line over the weekend. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing thinks that situation is avoidable.
Speculation as to Landry's motivations is varying. Perhaps he learned a lesson from how the Browns dealt with Sheldon Richardson last year:
After spending a year as the Bills’ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is once again set to hit the open market. This time, he may end up as a starter. Trubisky is an obvious candidate to follow the path from the Bills to the Giants, where he’d potentially replace Daniel Jones as the team’s starter. Head [more]
LIV Golf Investments has confirmed that a letter was sent by Greg Norman to players about the rival league.
Police say a mom lost it at her daughter's basketball game, punching a referee and hitting and kicking seventh-grade girls on the team her daughter just played. It all took place after a middle school basketball game.