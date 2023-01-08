Cynthia Frelund breaks down NFC teams chances at No. 1 seed
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breaks down NFC teams' chances at the No. 1 seed.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund breaks down NFC teams' chances at the No. 1 seed.
The Baltimore Ravens announced the inactive players for Week 18 against the Bengals
After playing in just 10 defensive snaps last week, Josh Norman will get the start for the Panthers in today's season finale.
Final score prediction for Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 18
Bengals announce inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens.
Fantasy football pales in comparison to players' health, but the regular season concludes this week and we have rankings for title games and DFS.
Here are your Steelers inactives for Week 18.
Which games will be on the FOX and CBS channels in your area during the day?
The Browns have announced their seven inactives
#Bills vs. #Patriots: Game day inactives: NE missing a few:
The Miami Dolphins need to beat the New York Jets on Sunday, January 8 for a chance at the NFL playoffs. Here's what NFL reporters think will happen.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Jaguars are in the playoffs. Now there are a few scenarios for who's up next.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
There's a lot on the line as the NFL's regular season comes to a close. Here is every possible playoff permutation for Week 18.
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
This donation was in true "Gronk" fashion.