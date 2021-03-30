Cynthia Frelund breaks down how the Big Data Bowl benefits the NFL
NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund details the 2021 Big Data Bowl. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did not expect to make the big-league roster. The 35-year-old plans to continue his career rather than retire, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.
LPGA rookie Yealimi Noh was hit with a $10,000 slow-play fine from last week's Kia Classic.
The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...
If nothing else, you can always count on NFL fans to overreact.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to sign a new center on a one-year contract.
Dennis Schroder and the Lakers are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.
Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.
Steelers add another player to their running back room with Kalen Ballage.
The Boston Red Sox are putting the finishing touches on their Opening Day roster, and they announced a few moves Tuesday morning.
Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.
Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Why Pro Days are shaking things up this time around.
Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?
The New York Giants select a wide receiver and center in Pro Football Focus' latest two-round mock draft.
The Packers are bringing back all their biggest contributors from last season. So who could be next? Snap counts provide a clue.
Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, which of the Seahawks' single-season records are likely to be broken?
Jordan Spieth tapped in for bogey to win the Masters, bent over briefly and then straightened with a smile. Spieth figures it was no more than two hours after he made his final putt, right before he joined the Augusta National members for a Sunday night dinner, that the club presented him a picture frame with a collection of photos that he had never seen, mainly because he was busy putting. “Everyone who was with you, all capturing the moment,” Spieth said.
John Beilein knows a good team when he sees one. The future Hall-Of-Famer built more than a few at Michigan, West Virginia, Richmond, Canisius and elsewhere. As a Big Ten Network analyst this season, the former Michigan basketball head coach has closely observed second-year head coach Juwan Howard's Big Ten championship-winning club, and he's been impressed with the success they've had, advancing to the Elite Eight — the program's fourth in the last eight NCAA Tournaments.
Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.
DiJonai Carrington and Baylor believe she was fouled on final shot attempt, which could have forced overtime in the Elite Eight matchup with UConn.