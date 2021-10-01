Cyn City: Frelund's Week 4 predictions powered by DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's Week 4 predictions powered by DraftKings Sportsbook. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Trevor Lawrence has had his struggles this season, but his 52-yard pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. was historically notable.
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars. Elsewhere in the NFL, Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
The Bengals went into halftime down 14-0 to the Jaguars on Thursday night, but the score could have been even worse. Linebacker Logan Wilson stuffed Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a yard short of the end zone on a fourth down just before the end of the second quarter to keep the deficit manageable for Cincinnati. [more]
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lived up to his "Joey Franchise" nickname on Thursday night by audibling his way to an important win.
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing […]
Andres Borregales' 33-yard field goal bounced off the left upright as time expired, giving Virginia a 30-28 win over Miami.
Takk McKinley was touched as he looked around the room and saw Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Cleveland's other defensive linemen applauding his return to the Browns after a three-week absence. McKinley spoke Thursday for the first time since coming back from an excused leave during training camp to address personal problems that he's keeping private. The 25-year-old former first-round draft pick, whose promising NFL career has been hindered by injuries and selfish behavior, said he was moved by the strong support he received from the Browns while dealing with his issues.
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]
Bryson DeChambeau’s week in Mesquite, Nevada will extend at least another day as he advanced to the Round of 16.
From Cole Kmet's big day to Eddie Goldman's season debut, here are our bold predictions for the Bears' game vs. Lions.
Burrow outdueled his fellow No. 1 overall pick to send the Jaguars to 0-4.
Most of the country will get to see the Packers take on the Steelers at Lambeau Field in Week 4. Here's the TV coverage map from 506 Sports.
Instant analysis after the Jaguars vs. Bengals on TNF.
We all know about the skills of Mahomes and the Chiefs. But their divisional rivals look good enough to reach the postseason Justin Herbert is developing into one of the best young players in the NFL. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports When the NFL expanded its postseason from 12 to 14 teams, each conference was handed an extra wildcard berth. That means that, in theory, all three wildcard teams could come from the same division. Meaning: it’s plausible that a single division could send all
Caddie Ted Scott was on the bag for each of Bubba Watson's 12 PGA Tour title, but discussions about golf and life led to a parting of ways.