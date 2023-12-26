Cymru Premier round-up: Nomads edge Newtown in second vs third battle

Tuesday, 26 December

Cardiff Met 0-3 Penybont: Fourth-placed Met suffered a surprise, heavy home defeat to Penybont as their pursuit of third-placed Newtown - and a spot in Europe - took a knock. Eliot Richards opened the scoring, with Dan Griffiths doubling the lead just before half-time. Lewys Ware made the game safe with a third goal for Penybont, who close the gap on sixth-placed Caernarfon Town to two points.

Colwyn Bay 2-3 Bala Town: A late fightback from Colwyn Bay, who lie three points above the relegation zone, fell just short of halting a three-game losing run. Bala Town, who remain fifth, led through Naim Arsan and a Ross White double, before Udoyen Akpan struck twice - the second from the penalty spot - late on for the hosts.

Haverfordwest County 2-0 Barry Town United: Haverfordwest bounced back after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by leaders The New Saints to keep their top six hopes alive. Dan Hawkins and Martell Taylor-Crossdale struck midway through the second half as County moved level on points with Caernarfon Town, trailing the sixth-placed side on goal difference only. Barry Town are set to be in the lower Playoff Conference in the second half of the season.

Newtown 1-2 Connah's Quay Nomads: A flurry of late goals decided the game in Nomads' favour in a battle of second against third. Callum Morris gave the visitors the lead in the 85th minute before Jordan Davies doubled the lead seven minutes later. There was still time for Ryan Sears to hit back for Newtown, but they now trail Nomads by 11 points. It was a fitting way for Nomads to celebrate their 1000th game - becoming the fourth team to reach that mark after Aberystwyth, Newtown and TNS.

Pontypridd United 2-0 Aberystwyth Town: Bottom side Ponty - who had a six-point deduction imposed for rule breaches - reduced the gap to second-bottom Aberystwyth to just a point thanks to goals from Clayton Green and Ben Ahmun.

The New Saints 2-1 Caernarfon Town: Saints - who had won 1-0 at Haverfordwest County in the league's only game on Saturday - maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the JD Cymru Premier with a hard-fought win over Caernarfon. An upset looked on the cards with the visitors leading thanks to Ben Wynne's 13th-minute strike, but with 12 minutes of normal time remaining Jordan Williams levelled before Chris Marriott hit the winner soon after.