Cymru Premier round-up: Bala secure Europa spot

Friday, 5 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town 1-1 Newtown: Bala Town secured their place in next season's Europa Conference League despite being held at home by Newtown. Captain Kieran Smith had put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes but Louis Robles' penalty, against his former club, saw Scott Ruscoe's Newtown secure a point.

The New Saints 7-1 Caernarfon Town: Champions The New Saints turned on the style as they put seven past Caernarfon Town at Park Hall. The hosts established a 4-0 lead inside the opening 22 minutes through goals from Declan McManus, Ben Clark, Adrian Cieślewicz and Danny Redmond.

Cieślewicz scored his second early after the break while McManus completed his brace from the penalty spot. Louis Lloyd pulled a goal back for Caernarfon with 18 minutes left but Blaine Hudson's stoppage-time header completed the rout.

Play-Off Conference

Haverfordwest County 2-1 Barry Town United: Haverfordwest came from behind to beat Barry Town to tighten their grip on the play-off spot. Defender Curtis MacDonald fired home his first of the season to put Barry ahead but they were soon reduced to 10 men when Aiden Lewis was sent off for his challenge on Martell Taylor-Crossdale. Lee Jenkins levelled for Haverfordwest before Corey Shephard scored the winner with two minutes remaining.

Saturday, 6 April

Championship Conference

Cardiff Met 0-3 Connah's Quay Nomads: Nomads eased past Cardiff Met to remain in second place in the Championship Conference. Josh Williams opened the scoring, with Jordan Davies doubling the lead on the stroke of half-time. Mike Wilde's late third for the visitors gave the scoreline added gloss.

Play-Off Conference

Colwyn Bay 1-0 Pontypridd United: Harry Owen's first-half goal claimed a vital win for Colwyn Bay in their basement battle with Pontypridd United. The result sees Bay leapfrog Ponty, who replace them at the foot of the Play-off Conference table.

Aberystwyth Town 0-3 Penybont: Penybont eased to victory at Aberystwyth with Chris Venables scoring two second-half goals. Ryan Reynolds had put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time as Penybont took advantage of some disappointing Aber defending.