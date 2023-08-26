Cymru Premier round-up: Bala beat Nomads

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 25 August

Bala Town 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads: An own goal by visitors' keeper Jon Rushton ensured Bala are unbeaten after three games. The hosts now have two wins and a draw. The Nomads had responded to defeat by The New Saints in their first game by beating Aberystwyth 4-0. But Rushton's 49th-minute own goal gave Bala the spoils.

Pontypridd United 0-0 Penybont; 19:45 BST: Pontypridd are still seeking their first win after this goalless encounter. Rhys Griffiths' Penybont remain unbeaten after following wins over Newtown and Haverfordwest County with a point at their south Wales neighbours.

Saturday, 26 August

Cardiff Met v Colwyn Bay; 14:30 BST: Met have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign with a win and a draw, while the Bay picked up their first point against Barry last Saturday. The sides have met only once previously, in a Welsh Cup tie in 2021 which the Bay won 1-0.

Haverfordwest County v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon have made the perfect start to the new season with two wins out of two while County are seeking their first league victory after a defeat and a draw.

The New Saints v Barry Town United; 14:40 BST: Saints occupy top spot after two opening victories, although they left it late to beat Pontypridd last Saturday. Barry are seeking their first league win following a loss and a draw in their first two games under new manager Steve Jenkins.

Newtown v Aberystwyth, 17:15 BST: The league's two ever present clubs are the two sides who currently occupy the bottom two places having each lost both their opening games. Newtown won 6-1 when they met at Latham Park in December 2023 in last season's corresponding fixture.

