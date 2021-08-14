Cylones' Mariano Duncan on Ronny Mauricio: 'I’ve never seen anybody with so much talent in that position'

Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio following through on throw with Brooklyn Cyclones

Mariano Duncan never envisioned himself getting into coaching, let alone doing it longer than he played in the major leagues. So it’s ironic, now in year three as a Mets minor league instructor, when he reflects on the blue-and-orange-themed impetuses for this second chapter of his baseball life — a spring in Port St. Lucie and a special bond with a former Mets manager.

Following 12 years as a middle infielder for five different teams, Duncan, then 35, didn’t receive a major league offer for the 1998 season. He spent the year in Japan, as a teammate of a 24-year-old Hideki Matsui on the Yomiuri Giants, but found the job market to be just as slow heading into 1999.

Duncan’s only option was to take a minor league deal with the Mets, where he spent Spring Training competing with the likes of Jermaine Allensworth, Craig Paquette, and Mike Kinkade for a spot on Bobby Valentine’s bench.

If getting released at the end of March was the first clue that Duncan’s playing days were numbered, tearing his Achilles tendon two games after signing a minor league deal with the Marlins later that summer was the nail in the coffin.

In 2001, Duncan opened a youth baseball academy in his native Dominican Republic.

“I wanted to see if I had a passion to work with the youngsters,” he said. “I found out right away that’s what I wanted to do the rest of my career.”

When Duncan submitted his resume to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he signed his first professional contract with in 1982, a familiar name picked it up.

“I can say that Terry Collins is like my father in baseball. He saved my career, anyway.”

Collins managed Duncan in Triple-A in 1988, a demotion after three unimpressive seasons with the Dodgers. Collins gave him a new lease on his playing career — Duncan’s numbers after that season were night-and-day — and, as Los Angeles’ minor league field coordinator in 2003, gave him his first coaching job with the GCL Dodgers.

Eighteen years later, Duncan is in his first season as the bench coach of the Brooklyn Cyclones, two years after joining the organization as the hitting coach at Kingsport in 2019. That team no longer exists, but the players he worked with most certainly do.

Francisco Álvarez, then 17, and Brett Baty, fresh off being selected in the first round, made stops with Duncan and the K-Mets that summer. They were all reunited this year on Coney Island, with Álvarez earning a promotion up from Low-A St. Lucie and Baty recently off to Double-A Binghamton.

The one constant with Brooklyn has been Ronny Mauricio, the 20-year-old shortstop who has endured more ups and downs this season than the roller coaster beyond the left field fence that gave the Cyclones their name.

Mauricio’s season-long OPS, through Thursday, was at .721 — not ideal, but respectable for someone playing in a league where the average age is three years his elder. But that mark is the collection of long stretches — as hot as 1.031 over 16 games in July, and as cold as .521 in 11 games since — that make Mauricio look like either a top 10 prospect in all of baseball or a disappointment in relation to players like Álvarez and Baty.



Mets prospects Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio stretching at MCU Park on May 25, 2021.

The underlying talent has never been a question. Duncan isn’t shy about making lofty proclamations.

“In the 38 years that I’ve been in baseball,” he said on the latest episode of Mets Prospective, “I’ve never seen anybody with so much talent in that position other than Ronny Mauricio.”

Duncan’s job is to look past the stat line. When he first met Mauricio two years ago, ex-farm director Jared Banner tasked the coach with keeping a watchful eye over the organization’s prized prospect. Now having the chance to work together on a daily basis, the pair — both natives of San Pedro de Macoris — have become close friends.

“I’m really happy for him, the way he’s developed himself with a chance to be a superstar at the major league level,” Duncan said.

Mauricio has been heavily scrutinized by public prospect watchers since the Mets gave him a franchise record $2.1 million bonus in 2017, which was surpassed by Álvarez a year later.

Having been in the spotlight for so long, it might surprise some to hear that he’s still working on fundamentals like separating his defense from his offense, as he told Duncan during Spring Training this year. Then again, American players his age are preparing for their junior year of college.

“I’m trying to teach him how to play the game in every way,” Duncan said. “Defensively, offensively, baserunning, and game preparation. So far, I think that’s paid off because he’s ready to play at the next level right now. He’s improved so much that I’m so happy and satisfied with how he’s played so far.”

Physically, Mauricio looks like a different person compared to the last time he played a full season. He’s still listed on the Cyclones’ website at his 2019 weight of 166 lbs., an obvious clerical error since he has put on at least 25 pounds of muscle.

It’s helped him tap into his long-dreamt about power. Entering this season, Mauricio had just seven home runs in almost 700 professional at-bats. In just over 300 trips to the plate this year, he has already left the yard 15 times. That dramatic power increase, promisingly, hasn’t come at the expense of more strikeouts.

“Every time he makes contact I’m afraid he’s going to hurt someone on the infield,” Duncan joked, routinely witnessing exit velocities in the triple digits.

The Mets, recognizing the talent and potential, understand that patience with Mauricio will be necessary. In the meantime, they hope the little things, like becoming a leader on and off the field, will make his peaks and valleys more palatable.

“Sometimes when you’re a leader you have to lead by example,” Duncan said. “That’s one of the things I like about him the most. If he goes 0-for-4, he knows he has to go to the field and play defense. That’s one of the [areas] I’ve seen him grow the most.”