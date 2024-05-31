Cylen Gilmore of Fairmont Senior signs to Cincinnati for Division I cheer

May 31—FAIRMONT — Although he spent just his senior year of high school cheerleading, Fairmont Senior's Cylen Gilmore signed a national letter of intent to cheer for the Division 1 University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

"I felt it was the best for for my personality and how I do everything," Gilmore said. "I think they have the best team. They're all so nice. They're so personable and so open, so welcoming. I just really felt at home. It was a home away from home. I know that sounds cliché, but it's so awesome."

Other schools Gilmore considered were Iowa Central Community College, Morehead State University, University of Tennessee, West Virginia University, and Coastal Carolina University. Gilmore plans to be an undecided major his freshman year at Cincinnati, and hopes to make it into the electrical engineering program.

Gilmore felt at home at Cincinnati despite the school having a student population of over 50,000. He said it felt close knit and like a family there.

Fairmont Senior cheer coach Nathy Janes went on the visit to Cincinnati with Gilmore. She said this pairing of school and student is one of the best she could ever imagine. A lot of it comes down to how invested in the students the coaches at Cincinnati are.

"The University of Cincinnati are not coaches I had ever met before or sent any athletes to, so I went in kinda thinking, 'Eh, OK,'" Janes said. "Before we left that day, I said to my assistant coach I have never encountered college coaches this caring and this invested in their athletes, and this is the perfect fit for Cylen."

To make Gilmore's situation even more unique, he enters Cincinnati's cheer program with less than a calendar year's experience cheerleading. Janes said male cheerleaders at the Division I level typically have years worth of stunting experience, and Gilmore started cheering at the very of his senior year.

"It's very impressive," Janes said. "He started with us at the end of August, and he's already made it that far. He's signed, and the money that they're giving him is phenomenal. They want him that badly. It's amazing."

Janes first heard about Gilmore from a former Fairmont Senior High principal who goes to the same gym where Gilmore worked out. Gilmore, described as naturally athletic by Janes, used to play football but had to quit because of injuries.

Gilmore joined the cheer team as a way to have a piece of football action in his life, but he didn't like it that much at first. Once he realized the opportunities ahead of him at the college level, however, he quickly changed his perception of the sport.

"It was very intense," Gilmore said. "But I'm glad I started out with something more heavy like that. Whenever I started cheer, I started taking it more seriously when I realized I could go to college for it, and I was like 'Oh my gosh, wait a minute. This is not as bad as it makes it seem.' It's so much fun. It's very enlightening. It gets your emotions out. It's very fun."

In his lone year on the cheer team, Gilmore helped Fairmont Senior win the regional title and make it to states. As much as it was his goal to help the team compete, he also wanted to show that guys could do cheer too.

"He came to me at school the day he decided, and he said 'I know there's got to be guys who maybe want to cheer, but there's this stigma,'" Janes said. "He said 'I'm going to change the perception.' Well guess what? After he came, two weeks later I got another male. Couple months later, I got another male. I have three males now for this coming year, so he did exactly what he said he was going to do."

Football will always be Gilmore's favorite sport, but since he can't play it anymore, cheer holds down the second spot. He thoroughly enjoyed his time on Fairmont Senior's cheer team, and he's excited for the opportunity ahead of him at Cincinnati.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548