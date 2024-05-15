Cyclones shut out Panthers

May 15—The Panther girls (2-10) had a rough end to the regular season Monday as they were shut out 10-0 by Harlan (9-7) in a Hawkeye 10 matchup.

The game was lopsided from the beginning, the Cyclones scoring their first goal less than 30 seconds into the game.

The goal was made by junior Aubrey Schwieso, who went on to score three more.

The team shared between Creston and Nodaway Valley took two shots on goal against the Cyclones, but goalkeeper Grace Albertsen had two saves to stop the Panthers from scoring.

Creston junior Alyssa Gerdes winds up for a kick downfield.

Creston goalie Lea Stonebraker had trouble finding her groove against Harlan, but was able to find two saves on 12 shots.

Also scoring for the Cyclones were Carly Torneten, Kayla Anderson, Hailey Good and Adrian Irlbeck.

With no conference wins on the year, the Panthers finished last in the Hawkeye 10. St. Albert took the win, going 5-0 in conference play.

The Panthers open substate Friday in Winterset against the 7-7 Huskies.

The teams last played on April 11 when the Huskies won on an 10-0 shut out.

Creston's Keyana Peterson was out of Monday's game with a leg injury.