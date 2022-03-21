Cyclones grind out win over Badgers; headed to Sweet 16
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 11 Iowa State’s 54-49 win over 3 Wisconsin in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 11 Iowa State’s 54-49 win over 3 Wisconsin in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
No. 11-seeded Iowa State upended No. 3-seeded Wisconsin to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
It's not going to happen, but should the Lions have interest in trading for Baker Mayfield?
No. 11 seed Iowa State and No. 10 seed Miami advanced to the men's Sweet 16, while the South Dakota pulled off a shocker on the women's side.
Browns (for now) quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to be traded to the Colts. Whether he gets what he wants remains to be seen. As explained by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns may have to pay some of Mayfield’s salary in order to facilitate a trade to Indianapolis, given that the [more]
Here's how to watch the Wisconsin Badgers' NCAA Tournament game Sunday vs. Iowa State.
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 5 Houston’s 68-53 win over 4 Illinois in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Joe Burrow texted La'el Collins asking if he signed with the Bengals...and got one heck of an answer.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former quarterback Warren Moon explained why he doubts NFL owners are willing to give Colin Kaepernick another shot.
Sixteen teams remain after an exciting first weekend to March Madness. Heres a look at which squads moved on to the Sweet 16.
Even by NFL standards, Jerry Jones’ latest scandal seems purpose-made for the tabloids. Last week, the president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys was sued by a 25-year-old woman who claims Jones is her biological father — and that he paid her mother $375,000 to keep quiet about it. Jones’ rap of abrasive and lascivious moments is long. He disregarded the league’s revenue-sharing agreement while striking his own sponsorship deals; has shown up in racy photographs with strippers; and kept
The recruitment of New Jersey star DJ Wagner could be a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle now.
Kerith Burke: Following the news of knee swelling for James Wiseman, Kerr said Bob Myers and his group are "constantly looking at options" at who might be available to help. Don't expect another Bogut return though. "Nothing like that on the ...
Urban Meyer is back in college football, but not in the way you think.
Even Jalen Ramsey was shocked to see the Rams trade Robert Woods to the Titans
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers react to the flagrant foul late in a home loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Celtics forward Grant Williams has given himself an interesting nickname following his impressive defensive performance vs. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Based on a report, Mayfield's "goodbye letter" was more than an indication that he had no plans to play for the Browns in 2022, even if they didn't get Watson, he was not going to do so. Mayfield planned to skip... everything... to get his way:
MILWAUKEE (AP) Purdue's Jaden Ivey had to hear from Courtney Ramey all night as Texas' tenacious, talkative guard followed the future lottery pick up and down the court. Purdue was clinging to a 74-71 lead when Ivey made a move to get clear of Ramey before sinking a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining. Ramey sure made him work for it, though.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said that the team getting rid of him would hurt his feelings