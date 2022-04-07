Cyclones' Breece Hall headlines 2022 RB prospects

Associated Press

Missing cuts at the Masters will do that. Neither Bryson DeChambeau nor Brooks Koepka will stick around for the weekend at Augusta National after falling outside the cutline of 4-over 148 on Friday. Koepka shot back-to-back 75s to finish at 6 over, while DeChambeau and his ailing left wrist posted a jarring 8-over 80 in the second round and his score ballooned to 12-over 156 to send him home early for the first time in six appearances underneath the Georgia pines.