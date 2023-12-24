The Cyclones arrive in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl
The Iowa State football team is escorted to their hotel in Memphis ahead of the Liberty Bowl.
The Broncos can still make the playoffs, though it will be tough in a tight AFC.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
Trevor Lawrence cleared concussion protocol on Saturday to make the start against the Bucs.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
Dan Campbell and the Lions can punch their playoff ticket Sunday.
Duke hasn't lost a bowl game since 2014.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
What should fantasy football managers still alive in their playoffs — and those planning for next year — be watching for in Week 16? Matt Harmon breaks it all down.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri has uncovered some intriguing findings that could just hold the key to victory in Week 16.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference, with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.