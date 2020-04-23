Cyclists "suffer alone" in virtual Tour de Suisse
Tour de Suisse: The virtual cycling race
Location: Naters, Switzerland
Pro-cyclist Kilian Frankiny is competing
on a stationary bike at home
among 57 cyclists from 19 teams
(SOUNDBITE) (English) SWISS CYCLIST FROM GROUPAMA-FDJ, KILIAN FRANKINY, SAYING:
"It's completely different. You don't see the other opponents, the other riders. You don't see the other riders. You don't see their faces, how they suffer. You suffer alone. It's more kind of like a time trial effort, I think. You're really on your own and you see the others on the computer and it's not like in a real race, but it's fun for one time and I liked it. It was a good idea of the Tour de Suisse."
The 16.5-mile virtual course
featured over 3,600 ft
of climbing and descending
over the five-day race