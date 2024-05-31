Cyclists from sister city in Mexico travel 1.4K miles to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 13-day bike ride from central Mexico ended at Wichita City Hall on Thursday.

The ride has become an annual tradition between the air capital and its sister city in Mexico.

This is the 15th year for the 1,400-mile ride, where cyclists average 125 miles per day.

Sedgwick County farmers embracing recent rainfall

The cyclists say this year, they saw a few new sites.

“This time, we saw some tornadoes and lots of rain and lots of wind and rain getting into Wichita, so this is the first time we’ve seen something like that,” said Michael Negrete, who cycled to Wichita from Tlalnepantla, Mexico.

The cyclists will be in Wichita for five days and will help kick off Riverfest in the Sundown Parade.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.