Cyclists 'safer riding side-by-side rather than in single file'

Cyclists are safer riding across the road in big groups than single file, a charity has claimed, as a row broke out over a video showing bikes four abreast.

Footage shared by the radio and television presenter Jeremy Vine sparked a heated online discussion about whether the cyclists’ behaviour was acceptable.

Mr Vine, who filmed the clip as a passenger in a car behind the group, wrote that it was “exactly how cyclists should ride” as they were “calming the traffic behind them”.

In the video, which was filmed in the Surrey countryside on a Sunday morning, he insisted there was “no problem at all” with how the group had chosen to arrange themselves.

People who cycle in the country should be encouraged to ride 2, 3 and 4 abreast like this. For the following reasons:



1. It calms the traffic behind them

2. It makes it less easy for bad drivers to attempt dangerous passes

3. It is more pleasant and sociable for them.

The Highway Code currently advises that cyclists “should never ride more than two abreast, and ride in single file on narrow or busy roads and when riding round bends”.

But Roger Geffen, policy director at the charity Cycling UK, said it showed the need for an update to the code while urging all drivers and cyclists to be considerate of other road users.

“A frequent misconception of group riding is that bunching up is inconsiderate behaviour,” he said. “However this makes the group far safer and easier to overtake than a longer thinned out group.

“The less time spent passing the vehicle, or group of cyclists, the safer, easier and faster it is for everyone.”

Mr Geffen added that overtaking a bunched-up group of cyclists would not be any more difficult than overtaking a car or an HGV on a single carriageway.

“This misunderstanding of the benefits of group riding shows why the forthcoming revisions to the Highway Code are very timely,” he said.

“It also highlights why a dedicated and fully funded public awareness campaign for all the changes is necessary when they are finally introduced.”

In recent years, Cycling UK has successfully lobbied the Government for improved guidance about close passing and safe distances to make it into the code.

The Department of Transport last month confirmed that the Highway Code will soon be updated in order for road users “who can do the greatest harm [to] have have the greatest responsibility”.