Cyclists react: Tour de France coming to Las Vegas
The Tour de France announced Monday it would organize three races in Las Vegas in 2023, and it is exciting many in the cycling community. Sean DeLancey reports.
German cyclist Lennard Kamna won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on the slopes of Mount Etna while Juan Pedro Lopez moved into the overall lead.
Tyrann Mathieu, unwanted by the Chiefs, was wanted by the Saints. And he wants to make a positive mark in his return to New Orleans. “I have a lot to accomplish on the field and off the field,” Mathieu told Peter King for his Football Morning in America column. “To come back here and play [more]
The Thunderbirds flew home to Nellis Air Force Base on Monday and they celebrated with a flyover of Las Vegas.
Breaking down Game 4 of Penguins - Rangers, Panthers - Capitals, Flames - Stars, and Preds - Avs.
Budding Jumbo-Visma star hoping to top ninth in 2021 as well as help teammate Tom Dumoulin race for pink at Giro d'Italia.
The Eagles have made a front office hire, agreeing to terms with Matt Russell, Bo Wulf of TheAthletic.com reports. Russell’s title is not yet known, but he will serve in a senior executive role. Tom Donahoe, who was senior football adviser to G.M. Howie Roseman, recently left the organization. Russell, 48, served as a scout [more]
The PGA Tour has denied players such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood the permission to play in next month’s first $25million Saudi rebel circuit event in England.
The Commanders' new helmets were a hit among the rookies at minicamp late last week.
It is the thighs you notice most about Erling Haaland. To describe them as bulging would be to do them a disservice: rather, they are so honed, they seem in danger of bursting out of his legs.
Carlijn Achtereekte, the 2018 Olympic 3000m speed skating champion for the Netherlands, has switched sports to road cycling.
Coming off a challenging stretch of games mostly filled with setbacks and one unimaginable defeat, the Philadelphia Phillies needed a relaxed evening at the ballpark. Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, Ranger Suárez tossed six strong innings and the Phillies cruised to a 9-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The Phillies had dropped five of six before opening their West Coast swing with a victory on their first visit to Seattle since 2017.
'I think that it's important for them to not only look after Carapaz but to keep Richie Porte on board as a GC contender,' says Australian.
Watch the UFC 274 highlights video and recap from the lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The bout was featured on the UFC 274 main card on Pay-Per-View on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Conor McGregor reacts to Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Ronda Rousey and other MMA fighters rally around Rose Namajunas after losing title
The addition of the Norwegian striker has the feel of a final piece of Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England, a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman’s latest bid to start a lucrative rival league. The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Golf Club outside of London, with a 48-man field competing for a $20 million purse over 54 holes. The tour informed the players who are seeking releases late Tuesday afternoon, and then notified all players of the decision in a short memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
With two outs in the ninth, the Cleveland Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over against the White Sox.
Rich Strike pulled off the second-biggest longshot victory ever at the 2022 Kentucky Derby and made his team a lot of money in the process.
Andreescu wins first set 6-2 with Raducanu suffering with back problem Raducanu retires 2-1 down in the second set as injury persists