Cyclists pedal 'underwater' on unique path

Associated Press

If the Dodgers and Giants just provided a glimpse of a possible playoff series, an October matchup between these rivals could be one for the ages. “I can imagine that would be the most intense postseason series I’ve ever been a part of,” San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt said. Steven Duggar hit a two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day, Belt homered, and the Giants wrapped up a key weekend series against Los Angeles with a 6-4 win Sunday to take a narrow NL West lead again.