Cyclist Shawn Morelli wins Team USA's first Tokyo Paralympics medal

Cyclist Shawn Morelli won Team USA's first Tokyo Paralympic Games medal in Japan, when she snatched silver in the women's C4 3000-meter individual pursuit on Wednesday.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Australia's Emily Petricola won the gold medal. It was a third Paralympics medal for Morelli, who won two golds at the Rio Games in 2016.

Go deeper: The U.S. Paralympic athletes to watch

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.