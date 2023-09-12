Cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck in hospital after car crash with pregnant wife

Van Hooydonck has been one of the key domestiques for Jumbo-Visma in recent years - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

Belgian cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck is undergoing treatment in hospital after the Jumbo-Visma rider crashed his car after falling ill while driving his pregnant wife.

Van Hooydonck, who completed last week’s Tour of Britain where his team-mate Wout van Aert won the overall title, reportedly crashed into five vehicles having fallen ill, causing him to inadvertently accelerate.

“A car with two occupants was waiting at the traffic lights at the intersection of Dorpsstraat and Kapelsesteenweg,” a spokesperson for the border police zone told Het Nieuwsblad. “The driver was resuscitated on site and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured but was also taken to hospital for a check-up.”

Van Hooydonck, 27, was, taken to hospital following the incident in Kalhmthout, just north of Antwerp, at around 8:30am on Tuesday morning.

Jumbo-Visna, who lead Vuelta a Espana with American rider Sepp Kuss after stage 16, issued a statement on Tuesday evening. It said: “Nathan Van Hooydonck is awake and doesn’t suffer injuries because of the traffic accident earlier today. His health situation is not critical. Further medical examinations have to determine why Nathan became unwell, while driving his car.

“We want to thank everyone for the messages and the medical staff in the hospital for taking such good care of Nathan and his family.”

Van Hooydonck crashed in the village of Kalhmthout, near Antwerp - Getty Images/David Pintens

Jumbo-Visma rider Attila Valter also offered an upbeat assessment. “We just heard on the team radio that Nathan is awake and is OK, that’s what we were hoping for,” the Hungarian said. “I hope he is watching that this victory is for him.”

Having turned professional with BMC Racing in 2017, Van Hooydonck joined the Dutch super-team Jumbo-Visma in 2021 where he has played a key role for Jonas Vingegaard’s two Tour de France wins, and Primoz Roglic’s third Vuelta title in 2021.

