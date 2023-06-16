Cyclist Gino Mäder dies after crashing down ravine during Tour de Suisse race

A Swiss cyclist died Friday following a crash down a ravine during the Tour de Suisse race.

Gino Mäder was 26 years old.

The crash happened during Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse when Mader went down a ravine during a descent of the Albula Pass, where first responders found Mäder motionless in water. Mäder was resuscitated after CPR and was airlifted to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

American cyclist Magnus Sheffield was also involved in the crash and was taken to hospital with a concussion.

"We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder," Bahrain-Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said in a statement. "His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Switzerland's Gino Mader celebrates after winning the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto /LaPresse via AP)

Mäder joined the Bahrain-Victorious team in 2021 and later that year, won a stage during the Giro d'Italia.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all," Bahrain-Victorious said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gino Mader, Swiss cyclist, dies after crash during Tour de Suisse